Gloating Emails To A Newspaper Solved The Arson Spree That Hit 125 SUVs In One Night

In the early morning hours of August 22, 2003, in West Covina, California, vandals damaged one building and 125 SUVs across four dealerships and a private neighborhood with paint nd destroyed others with firebombs. The vandals spray-painted messages like "I love POLLUTION" and "SUV = TERRORISM". Most of all, they repeatedly painted the acronym "ELF," linking them to the Earth Liberation Front, a leaderless, loosely organized activist group. ELF targeted property and managed to avoid causing serious physical harm to anyone in hundreds of credited attacks from the late 1990s through the 2000s. The government branded ELF a terrorist group, partly because ELF used destructive tactics like arson, which is a common tool of militant groups. And, in fact, multiple SUVs were set on fire that night in 2003.

Either way, the government knew they were looking for passionate environmentalists. Within just a couple of weeks, the feds arrested a suspect, Josh Connole. Connole was a peace activist, vegetarian, and solar panel sales rep. He drove an EV and lived at a commune. All of those things seemed to make him a perfect fit for a particular kind of profile.

But Connole wasn't the guy. After his arrest was announced, a reporter at the LA Times received the first of multiple emails from "Tony Marsden" that read, "The police have the wrong man here. I was amongst those responsible for the SUV attacks."