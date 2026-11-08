These 5 Italian Exotics Are More Dependable Than The Finicky Supercars Of Yesteryear

Supercar ownership has been, and likely always will be, quite a scary proposition for newcomers, save for those who have pockets deep enough to not even care how much the next service or repair bill will cost. However, modern engineering and the cross-platform hardware that exists in many a modern supercar makes ownership a little more approachable compared to the exotics that came before them. For example, classic Ferraris like the F355 and Testarossa require engine-out servicing on an uncomfortably frequent basis, while electrical gremlins, rattling cam chains, and inadequate braking systems trouble the pre-Audi-era Lamborghinis.

Now, look at their modern counterparts. The Ferrari 458 Italia is chain-driven and capable of six-figure mileages, plus its modern DCT transmission is impressively durable and free of pricey clutch changes. Meanwhile, modern Lamborghinis share a lot of hardware with mass-market models from within the Volkswagen-Audi group as well as some other mainstream automakers, which, for buyers that know where to look, brings down servicing and maintenance costs dramatically.

To prove our point, this piece covers seven modern Italian supercars that offer a surprisingly worry-free ownership experience — from the aforementioned models through to more entry-level supercars like the Ferrari California. The supercars on this list all utilize proven powerplants that have all been on the market for at least a decade, are typically simple and robust in design, and are backed up by numerous examples with six-figure mileages still on the roads today. As a result, the Italian supercars on this list all have no known major mechanical issues, straightforward servicing and global warranty coverage, and a reputation for reliability among enthusiasts. And above all else, they are way more dependable than many pre-2000 models that preceded them.