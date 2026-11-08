7 Hybrids With Some Of The Worst MPG Ratings

Thanks to vehicles like the Toyota Prius, the term hybrid is often associated with cars that get very good fuel economy. For the most part, this notion proves true. The latest Prius has a combined fuel economy rating of 55 mpg, which goes a long way when a regular gallon of gas is $4.26, as of the time of this writing. Yet, not every hybrid is a fuel-sipper. Some manufacturers use hybrid technology to increase engine power, while others opt for electrification as a way of squeezing extra efficiency out of inherently inefficient vehicles.

While many hybrids could be classified as inefficient, we chose ones with a combined EPA fuel economy rating below 20 mpg. To put the number in perspective, the average new vehicle for the 2024 model year, which includes all vehicle types, was rated at 27.2 mpg combined. Whether fuel economy ratings match reality is a subject for another conversation. All of the ratings we'll mention reflect a combined mpg, unless noted otherwise.

Our list includes exotics like the Lamborghini Revuelto and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, as well as SUVs with sports-car intentions like the Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 M Competition, and Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The Toyota Tundra also makes the cut. In case you're a fan of nostalgia, let's not forget the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid. Spoiler alert: almost all of these are rated at 16 mpg or below.