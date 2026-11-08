7 Hybrids With Some Of The Worst MPG Ratings
Thanks to vehicles like the Toyota Prius, the term hybrid is often associated with cars that get very good fuel economy. For the most part, this notion proves true. The latest Prius has a combined fuel economy rating of 55 mpg, which goes a long way when a regular gallon of gas is $4.26, as of the time of this writing. Yet, not every hybrid is a fuel-sipper. Some manufacturers use hybrid technology to increase engine power, while others opt for electrification as a way of squeezing extra efficiency out of inherently inefficient vehicles.
While many hybrids could be classified as inefficient, we chose ones with a combined EPA fuel economy rating below 20 mpg. To put the number in perspective, the average new vehicle for the 2024 model year, which includes all vehicle types, was rated at 27.2 mpg combined. Whether fuel economy ratings match reality is a subject for another conversation. All of the ratings we'll mention reflect a combined mpg, unless noted otherwise.
Our list includes exotics like the Lamborghini Revuelto and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, as well as SUVs with sports-car intentions like the Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 M Competition, and Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The Toyota Tundra also makes the cut. In case you're a fan of nostalgia, let's not forget the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid. Spoiler alert: almost all of these are rated at 16 mpg or below.
2026 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max TRD Pro: 19 mpg
It's not a significant stretch that a three-ton flagship pickup lands on our list highlighting hybrids with the worst fuel economy. At least we can call the Tundra the most efficient of the least efficient. It's the TRD Pro that deserves this special recognition. Most Tundra trims with the twin-turbocharged 3.4 liter V6 and hybrid setup manage to crack the 20 mpg threshold. However, the TRD Pro's off-road running gear is the likely reason behind its 1 mpg penalty. At 19 mpg, this is the only vehicle among the group to top 16 mpg.
The Tundra TRD Pro's upgraded powerplant produces a combined 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Consider that the previous second generation's V8 engine maxed out at 381 horsepower. Additionally, the third-generation Tundra's i-Force Max unit hasn't been caught up in Toyota's notorious V6 engine recall, and its parallel hybrid system incorporates an electric motor between the engine and transmission. This parallel layout helps maximize power and torque, with fuel conservation being an added benefit.
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4WD: 16 mpg
In case you weren't following General Motors' powertrain development two decades ago, the automaker dabbled in hybrid systems for some of its largest vehicles, including the Silverado 1500. The 2005 retail debut (with some fleet deliveries in 2004) featured a 295-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 engine paired with a unique electrical system to support start-stop and save fuel rather than power motion. Confined to an extended cab configuration with either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), the arrangement offered up to a 1-2 mpg boost in fuel economy over the non-hybrid 5.3-liter V8 engine. With the hybrid setup, EPA ratings were 17 mpg for RWD and 16 mpg for 4WD.
General Motors also offered this hybrid technology in the GMC Sierra. Reportedly, the hybrid Silverado and Sierra versions had an entire production run of about 3,000, making this more of a marketing exercise. GM would launch a more efficient hybrid system for the 2009 model year, which also introduced an electrified Cadillac Escalade.
2024 Audi RS Q8: 15 mpg
The 2024 Audi RS Q8 follows a familiar formula for premium German marques: stuff abundant power into an everyday vehicle. In this case, it's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine making 591 horsepower, a setup that started when the model debuted in 2020. Audi also adds a mild-hybrid system to the mix. This technology can't power the car on electricity alone, but is used (via a small electric motor and battery) to recover braking energy. Mild hybrids are especially popular among European brands.
The RS Q8 checks a lot of boxes, except for fuel economy. Its extra power translates into an EPA rating of 15 mpg, versus 19 mpg for the standard Q8. However, the RS badge in this application means a 0-60 mph time as low as 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, seating for five, standard all-wheel drive, and 60.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo space still make the RS Q8 practical. Audi revamped the RS Q8 for 2025, which included increasing engine output to 631 horsepower and slightly improving fuel economy to 16 mpg.
2026 BMW X5 M Competition: 15 mpg
BMW's answer to the RS Q8 is the X5 M Competition. It takes the familiar 4.4-liter V8 engine to the next level with twin turbocharging that helps deliver 617 horsepower. At the same time, a mild hybrid system enables this five-seater to eke out 15 mpg. The X5 M is a bit slower to 60 mph than its Audi counterpart, taking 3.4 seconds. Not that it matters in parking lots and school pickup lines, the X5 M has a top speed of 155 mph, or 177 mph with the optional driver's package.
Despite what's under the hood, the X5 M still offers daily driver functionality. BMW includes standard all-wheel drive and an extensive suite of driver assistance features. Furthermore, 72.3 cubic feet of stretched-out cargo space gives this SUV a leg up over its Audi rival. Starting in 2024, all X5 M editions gained the Competition moniker, along with the X6 M, which matches its more conventional stablemate in fuel economy (15 mpg).
2022 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63: 15 mpg
If there's an Audi and a BMW on a listing, it's only fitting to include a Mercedes. Although still on the market in 2026 (with 17 mpg), the 2022 GLS 63 gets worse fuel economy: 15 mpg. While that's the same as the mentioned RS Q8 and X5 M examples, the GLS is a much larger vehicle, with three rows and more maximum cargo space (84.7 cubic feet). Unsurprisingly, Mercedes also uses a mild-hybrid system. It's connected to a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine making 603 horsepower, which is sent to all four corners. The result: 0-60 mph in as low as 3.6 seconds. That's the slowest of the three German hybrids here, but the GLS 63 weighs about 6,000 pounds. Top speed is 174 mph.
Befitting a six-figure Mercedes is yards of leather upholstery. Second-row legroom is generous at 41.9 inches, while the third row is still survivable with 34.6 inches of legroom.
2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X: 14 mpg
Chevy answers the call for more power by upgrading the Corvette E-Ray's hybrid system with a more powerful front electric motor, enabling the 2026 ZR1X to offer a combined 1,250 horsepower. The powertrain comprises General Motors' LT7 twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine making 1,064 horsepower and a front-axle electric motor rated for 186 horsepower. A dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.
Buyers of this $200,000+ car aren't likely to care about its fuel economy, which lands at a 14 mpg EPA rating. However, a neck-snapping 0-to-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds isn't likely to produce the same efficiency. Check the option box for the ZTK Performance Package, and Chevy promises to cut the run time down to 1.89 seconds. The upgrade adds carbon fiber aero treatments, magnetic ride control, and upgraded Michelin run-flat tires. Adding most options pushes the ZR1X coupe into quarter-million-dollar territory. The convertible body still adds another $10,000 to the total.
2026 Lamborghini Revuelto: 12 mpg
If the Corvette ZR1X is too cheap and you have to drive a hybrid, then a Lamborghini Revuelto is the obvious alternative. This Lambo is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), but don't expect to get very far on the traction battery. In this setup, the all-electric range is only about 5 miles. This 3.8-kWh unit can recharge by plugging in, or through regenerative braking or engine power.
Yet this is no ordinary PHEV. Lamborghini combines a 6.5-liter V12 engine with three electric motors: two to power the front wheels and one to assist the rear drivetrain. The arrangement delivers 1,011 combined horsepower. A dash to 60 mph requires 2.2 seconds, with the top speed reaching 217 mph. The Revuelto's fuel economy might be an afterthought, but the vehicle still sits at 12 mpg. Its $600,000+ starting price also makes the ZR1X seem like a bargain. For that money, buyers only get a four-speaker stereo. The seven-speaker system is an upgrade.