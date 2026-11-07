Golf In Comfort Year-Round In This HVAC-Equipped Golf Cart From Tractor Supply

If you're an avid golfer but find the time spent between holes a bit uncomfortable, Tractor Supply has something that will make your life a lot nicer. Available right now for $15,849 is the Massimo MVR Cargo Max HVAC Lithium, an enclosed electric vehicle that, as its name suggests, includes integrated heating and air conditioning. Tractor Supply has it listed under its "Golf Carts" section of vehicles, but per its product description, its intended use is a lot wider.

The MVR is said to be "built for farm chores, property maintenance and recreation," and meant to let its owner "tackle property projects in comfort." And in that context, it really does remind me of a kei truck, especially with its power-dump cargo bed that uses a hydraulic mechanism for easier unloading.

With marine-grade vinyl seating for two, it support total loads of up to 1,100 pounds, and has an estimated driving range (that's how far you can drive with it, not a golf thing) of up to 45 miles, thanks to a 51.2-volt 105Ah battery. A 5.0 kW (6.7 horsepower) AC motor lets it hit a top speed of 15 mph. Golf carts can be powered by electric or gas, and each have their own pros and cons, but having this one at your local golf course would certainly add to the serenity both inside and outside of the cart.