When The Speed Limit Changes, Do You Slow Down Before Or After The Road Sign?

You're on the road, approaching a speed limit sign. Beside it, a cop sits clocking the speeds of passersby. Your next move will determine whether you end up going about your day or on the side of the road with a cop taking down your information. So, no pressure, but do you slow down before or after that speed limit sign? The answer varies depending on whether you're approaching a speed limit higher or lower than the current posted limit. Regardless, your answer could cost you a speeding ticket, which could be even more costly in certain states.

The rules surrounding speed limit signs are standard across the country, but how they're followed can vary. The rules, however, are fairly clear. The federal government doesn't set speed limits, even on interstates. Instead, states and local municipalities depend on traffic engineers to help decide posted speed limits. Those are determined by considering laws, the areas where the speed limit will be posted, and the safety of the area, including the flow of traffic and frequency of accidents. (Not, though, the long-touted "85th-percentile rule.")

Traffic engineers often refer to their bible, the 1,100-page-plus Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, written and revised by the Federal Highway Administration. If you're curious, turn to Page 84 of the revised 11th edition, where the section "Speed Limit Signs and Plaques" resides. The item to pay attention to is number 14: "Speed Limit (R2-1) signs, indicating speed limits for which posting is required by law, shall be located at points of change from one speed limit to another."