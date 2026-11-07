The Buick Engine That Helped Launch The SR-71 Blackbird

The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird spy plane is capable of flying 2,193.2 mph with a ceiling above 85,000 feet. To achieve those feats, it packed a pair of Pratt & Whitney J58 turbojets to enjoy a combined 50,000 pounds of thrust, and it even used a new kind of fuel that could withstand the friction from those blistering speeds. However, getting those mighty motors to turn over in the first place was no simple task, which is where the Buick Nailhead comes into play. It might not have directly powered the plane, but its earliest flights were only possible thanks to the engine.

A turbine engine requires a certain amount of airflow to ensure the fuel first ignites properly, and it has to reach a certain speed before the combustion process can sustain itself. As a result, the turbojet engines need to begin spinning even before they're operating on their own. But these are massive mills weighing in at 6,000 pounds each, so a simple electric starter like the one in a traditional car wouldn't have the strength to get the job done. A pair of Buick engines, on the other hand, would be enough to give its turbines the power they needed.

The mill used to get the Blackbird's own engines spinning was a 401-cubic-inch Nailhead, which can pound out 325 horses and 445 pound-feet of torque. The Air Force used a pair of those motors on the Blackbird's original start cart, yoking them together with a 12-inch-wide belt joining their transmissions. The combined output was then fed to the jets via mechanical linkage, spinning them up to their proper running speed. The pilot would then ignite the engines, allowing the Blackbird to run on its own from there.