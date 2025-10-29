Why The Air Force Had To Invent A New Kind Of Fuel For The SR-71 Blackbird

Every jet prior to the SR-71 was fueled by mixtures called JP-4 or later JP-8, but both of those fuels would ignite and explode when heated to the extreme temperatures the SR-71 reached in supersonic flight. According to nationalinterest.org, Shell developed JP-7 fuel specifically for the SR-71, with a boiling point at standard atmospheric pressure between about 540 and 550 degrees Fahrenheit and a flashpoint of 140 degrees Fahrenheit according to thesr71blackbird.com. Even those exceptionally high limits would've been exceeded in the SR-71, so the fuel had to be pressurized with nitrogen gas to keep the fuel stable. The fuel was so stable that it was actually also pumped around the plane as a liquid coolant to keep vital components operating as intended.

Naturally, the Blackbird's Pratt & Whitney J58 jet engines used absurd amounts of fuel to achieve its absurd speeds – about 59% of the total weight of a fully laden SR-71 was fuel. Even then it had a short maximum range that dropped even further when it operated in high temperatures, but on average the plane had a range of about 3,200 miles, or about enough to fly one-way from New York to London. It relied heavily on aerial refueling, which posed more challenges because of the unique characteristics of JP-7. Specialized KC-135Q tankers were actually modified to handle pressurized JP-7 and SR-71 aerial refueling, so they needed to be present whenever a Blackbird was going to fly.

Greg Mathieson/mai/Getty

The SR-71 remains a marvel of American aeronautical engineering, and full disclosure, I still have a poster of one on my childhood bedroom wall. Lockheed Martin is reportedly developing a supersonic successor to the SR-71 called the SR-72 that is rumored to be an autonomous craft capable of traveling at speeds in excess of Mach 6, or twice the speed of the Blackbird, though naturally details are slim.