I had a real Christine situation with my first car.

My dad and I rebuilt a 1960 Chevy El Camino for me to drive. I loved that car and was directly involved in everything we did to get it back on the road. Installing a new engine, replacing the clutch, sculpting the bondo to cover all the rust, and laying down the Corvette red paint.

She never let me down. Always got me where I was going.

My girlfriend HATED that car. No AC, loud, and I spent probably as much time and money on it as I did her.

The car hated her right back. The starter would occasionally require a jump across the poles with a screwdriver to work, and it always seemed to be when she was with me.

Like I said, it didn't have AC, and I lived in West Texas then. It did have kick panel vents you could open for some relief, and one time, my girlfriend grabbed the knob to pull it open on her side. Somehow, and I don't even know how it was possible, she got, I dunno, pinched or something in a way THAT DREW BLOOD.

The girlfriend ended up being a cheater.

I still miss that car...⁸