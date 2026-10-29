It's that time of year once again. The air has a chill. The leaves are changing color. The kids in the neighborhood might be scared of the old, decrepit Victorian house on your street. You, on the other hand, might be more spooked by the machine sitting inside your garage. The car that seemed perfectly fine when you bought it, but now has a life of its own.

What's the most haunted car you've ever bought? Do you hear a rattle when coming to a stop at an intersection? When that happens, it's usually a brake or suspension issue. It can be worn-out pads or loose bolts letting the caliper rattle. Did your mechanic say everything's fine after inspecting your brakes? Then, you might start to consider consulting a priest because you could need to perform an exorcism. Your neighbor will start looking at you funny, but it's not their steering rack that's possessed. Just splash some holy water on a tie rod or two, and you'll be fine.