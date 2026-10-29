What's The Most Haunted Car You've Ever Bought?
It's that time of year once again. The air has a chill. The leaves are changing color. The kids in the neighborhood might be scared of the old, decrepit Victorian house on your street. You, on the other hand, might be more spooked by the machine sitting inside your garage. The car that seemed perfectly fine when you bought it, but now has a life of its own.
What's the most haunted car you've ever bought? Do you hear a rattle when coming to a stop at an intersection? When that happens, it's usually a brake or suspension issue. It can be worn-out pads or loose bolts letting the caliper rattle. Did your mechanic say everything's fine after inspecting your brakes? Then, you might start to consider consulting a priest because you could need to perform an exorcism. Your neighbor will start looking at you funny, but it's not their steering rack that's possessed. Just splash some holy water on a tie rod or two, and you'll be fine.
The hiss in your engine bay might be alive
More likely than not, a demonic spirit isn't causing your car to fall apart. Rule out other potential threats first, like snakes. Back in 2023, a Ford Focus owner took their car to a local dealer in South Carolina for routine maintenance. When the mechanic opened the hood, they were shocked to discover an eight-foot-long boa constrictor in the engine bay. Confident the situation was well outside his wheelhouse, the mechanic called a snake wrangler to remove the unwanted passenger. The subject matter expert believed that the snake was an escaped pet that took refuge in the warm compartment.
Be sure to share your spooky story about the most haunted car you've ever owned in the comment section below. Remember to note the year, make and model. If you're still looking for a fix, I can't help you: I've never attended a seminary or been ordained as a priest.