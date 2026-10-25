4 Ideas To Deck Out Your Car For The Next Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat

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For some people, Halloween is no different from any other day, but for others, it is game time. If you're in the second camp, it's time to get your act together for trunk-or-treat. The concept is simple: instead of trudging door to door, kids go car to car in a parking lot, collecting candy from open trunks.

Trunk-or-treating works in areas where houses are far apart and gives the whole community an excuse to show up in one place and mingle. It also means your car could become the main attraction, so you need to plan ahead. Nobody remembers the crossover with a bowl of fun-size candy sitting in the cargo area. If you'd rather be the star of the parking lot, we've got a few ideas that won't cost a fortune or eat your whole weekend.

One thing before we get to them, though. No matter what you decide to do, check that your "spookyfications" are legal in your state and town. A great costume car should end the night with a trophy, not a ticket. And since the night brings out its share of pranksters, it's worth knowing how to protect your car from Halloween shenanigans too. Now, let's get spooky.