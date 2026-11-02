1969 Corvette Stingray For Sale With 70,881 Miles Shown Kept Its OG 350 V8

The third-generation Corvette, in my mind, will always be the last generation of Corvette before it got a bit ... sweaty. The C4 moved the model forward from a technical standpoint, but when you tell somebody to picture a "classic" Corvette, the C3 is the newest one that arguably qualifies. Good news, fellow C3 enjoyers, because there's a particularly clean one for sale right now that's said to still use the same engine it came with when it rolled off the assembly line almost six decades ago.

Spotted on Hemmings is a 1969 Chevy Corvette Stingray with its original 350-cubic-inch V8 that made 300 horsepower when new. Power from the original V8 goes to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. There are a reasonable 70,881 miles on the odometer, and its current owner, who has had it for the past 34 years, says it's a turnkey car with no mechanical gremlins that's never seen rain.