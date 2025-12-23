At $23,999, Is This 1972 Chevy Corvette Stingray A Big Block Bargain?
With a 454 under its hood, today's Nice Price or No Dice 'Vette prioritizes torque ahead of horsepower. Let's see if this arrest-me red sports car is priced to move.
Big brute
When considering Corvette models, most would agree that the third generation (1968-1982) is the most controversial, as it spans some of the marque's most coveted editions (the early big-block, chrome-bumper models) and its least (the smog-strangled, rubber-baby-buggy-bumper editions).
Fortunately, today's 1972 Corvette Stingray coupe is one of the former. That still requires a discussion of output, as this model year marked a tipping point for automotive power ratings. Before 1972, automotive output was reported by manufacturers in SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Gross numbers. That's the power determined by a dyno run on a bare motor without any ancillaries to drag down the numbers. From 1972 onward, the standard rating was in SAE Net numbers, with the dyno run conducted with the added burden of accessories such as a water pump, alternator, or A/C compressor. Typically, this reduced output by about 20%.
In the case of this '72 Vette's LS-5 454 CID V8, that has resulted in the horsepower rating of 270 being a good bit less than the 365 claimed just the year prior, for the same mill. Of course, with 390 pound-feet of torque available at nearly idle, this Corvette should still be a barrel of monkeys to drive around town.
Lake pipes
It's a lot of fun to look at, as well. The car appears to be mostly stock, although the plethora of Corvette aficionados might spot numerous challenges to that assertion. As most know, the C3 Corvette was based on the Mako Shark II show car of 1966, crafted by legendary GM designer Larry Shinoda. The production Stingray carried over many of the show car's themes, smoothing them out and making them more palatable for production. This model year would be the last for the Corvette to carry chrome bumpers on both ends, marking an unofficial end of the C3's cool-kid era.
This car has excellent-appearing chrome on its bumpers, deep dish steel wheel trim, and the luscious Lake pipes that adorn each side. The arrest-me red paint is likely not the original, but it appears to be in great condition and oh-so appropriate for the car's lines. Up top, there's the two-piece targa roof and a pop-out rear window for when the Corvette's "Astro-flow" ventilation just isn't enough. On the down-low, a set of white-letter BFG Radial T/As set a good tone.
Collector grade
Moving on to the cabin, we see more of the same. The twin bucket seats are flatter than week-old soda, but are what Chevy chose to fit at the time. Those, the door cards, and the seven-dial dash, all appear to be in solid shape. Even the AM/FM radio is period-correct.
Now, the purists among us (you know who you are) would like to find a manual shifter sprouting from the console and an extra pedal in the driver's footwell, but that's not to be the case with this car. Like most, it was spec'd with a three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic 400, which, given the engine's torque output, should still make for an enjoyable ride. According to the ad, the car has a mere 27,900 miles on the clock and a clean title for its next owner. That's a crazy-low mileage number, which makes one wonder whether it's actually the car's total, or just since a significant refresh. More details from the seller should be demanded.
Big block, big bucks?
Of course, we're not going to be interested in this Corvette's potentially sordid past if the price isn't right. It's the holiday season, after all, and there's eggnog to be had (don't drink and drive, kids.) Asking prices for this generation (early C3s with big-block mills) are kind of all over the place these days, making gauging this car's $23,999 asking a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, I happen to know that you all are up to the task.
What's your take on this 454 Corvette and that $23,999 asking? Does that sound fair, given how good the car looks and its specs? Or, for that much, would you demand a row-yer-own?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
