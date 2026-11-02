Driving A 43-Horsepower Geo Metro Convertible From New York To Los Angeles Looks Really Miserable

I had never seen any of Kohrmann's videos before watching this one, but looking at his other uploads, he's no stranger to long drives, including a 10,050-mile drive to the Arctic Ocean in a Touareg V10 diesel, and a 6,500-mile drive in a V10 Audi S8. Those are both leather-lined luxury cruisers, though, and going from that to a vinyl-topped three-cylinder economy car must feel like quite the downgrade. With just 43 horsepower, Kohrmann ends up keeping the little Metro's gas pedal in contact with the floor a lot more than I expected.

The calamities begin before he even starts his journey, since he realized the Geo's tires may have looked fine at first, but they were utterly ancient, so he had to source some 155/80R13 tires at the last minute. Fortunately he finds some that will fit, and sets off on the drive. Predictably, the drive into and out of Manhattan involves navigating excruciating traffic jams, but once he gets out away from New York, he starts covering more ground.

This video is about 1.5 hours long, and includes lots of POV shots as well as breakdown and repair content and tons of beautiful scenery. Kohrmann initially intended to attempt to beat some sub-1.0-liter engine Cannonball Run record of 48 hours, 9 minutes and 53 seconds that was set in 1964 by a Sunbeam Imp, but he gives up on that after a series of setbacks. Regardless, he still completes the journey in 49 hours, 11 minutes and 18 seconds, after a harrowing journey filled with twists, turns, breakdowns, and hellish traffic jams. I think it's worth a watch. Cheers to you, Mitchell, for following through on what looks like an utterly miserable journey, but a really cool video.