29 Years Ago, GM Sacrificed One Of Its Own For The Sake Of Chevy

You might think that it'd be completely wild to pluck modern-day Mazdas, Hyundais, Hondas, and Toyotas from their assembly lines, then casting them as one, new brand. But defunct General Motors brand Geo has already done something similar. The Geo nameplate and its lineup of small re-badged Japanese cars was born in 1989 to steer people toward Chevrolet showrooms and away from other highly-appealing Japanese cars. The brand was sacrificed for Chevy's sake in 1997, just shy of its double-digit birthday, joining the list of car brands killed by GM.

To say that American car quality in the 1980s was suffering is a bit like calling a compound fracture a broken leg. Faced with the reality that Honda, Nissan, and Toyota were topping the J.D. Power problem-free car charts, GM decided to form its own little small car supergroup. Dubbed Geo, it would tap what turned out to be shrewd GM alliances forged with Isuzu in 1971, Suzuki in 1981, and Toyota in 1984 for source material.

The Isuzu I-Mark — which Chevy had already been selling as the Spectrum – became the Geo Spectrum. The thrifty Suzuki Swift emerged as the Geo Metro, which readers now playfully want to see in a chase scene. The Geo Prizm was a Toyota Corolla, and the diminutive Suzuki Sidekick begat the Geo Tracker. Rounding it all out was an alternative version of the Isuzu Impulse known as the Geo Storm. Once Chevy's brand image improved, though, GM gave Geo the heave-ho.