1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hardtop For Sale With 426 HEMI V8, But Is It Worth $230k?

It is possible that the original owner drove this car quite enthusiastically in 1970, since its original engine block was replaced under warranty. Going by the warranty specifications for these special Hemi-equipped muscle cars, it would've had to be under a year old and with less than 12,000 miles on the clock before the engine was replaced. That's because Hemi-equipped Challengers received a shortened warranty compared to the 5 years/50,000 miles that was offered for the non-Hemi models back in the day. Dodge likely knew owners would put the Hemi's 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque to good use.

If, however, you find the warranty claim a bit dodgy, fret not, for the replacement block has been verified by Govier to be correct and dated January 30, 1970. Meanwhile, the near-82,000 miles on the odometer should tell you this Challenger was no garage queen, which may excite you, depending on whether you're into low-mileage examples or cars that were kept in healthy running condition over the decades. That said, the fact that it's an automatic might discourage some buyers.

However, looking at the car itself, it's hard to ignore how pristine it comes across. It may just be great lighting — after all, Daniel Schmitt & Co. has been in the business of selling cars for over 50 years — but this Challenger R/T's clean underbody, engine bay, and the overall sheen and shine of the bodywork are all too good to look past. Ultimately, whether this 1970 Challenger R/T Hemi is worth $230,000 comes down to how much you value its authenticity, rarity, documentation, and restoration work. If, however, this particular 1970 Mopar classic is beyond your budget, bargain Challenger R/Ts (from the 2010s, that is) do occasionally pop up for sale.