1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hardtop For Sale With 426 HEMI V8, But Is It Worth $230k?
From low-mileage Dodge Super Bees to 440-equipped Charger R/Ts, we've featured a fair few 1970 Mopars looking for a new home. The latest to join that list is this 1970 Challenger R/T hardtop coupe, courtesy of Daniel Schmitt & Co. (via Hemmings). Although its $229,900 asking price might seem a bit steep, keep in mind that this Challenger comes equipped with the rare 426-cubic-inch Hemi V8, is finished in the highly coveted Triple Black, and has been professionally restored with no expense spared. For reference, the average value of a Concours-condition 1970 Challenger R/T hardtop coupe sits at $245,000, with high retail at $270,000, according to Hagerty's Price Guide.
Another highlight is that this 1970 Challenger R/T Hardtop has been fully certified and inspected by Mopar expert Galen V. Govier, who confirms it's one of just 287 examples factory-equipped with a Hemi V8. It was delivered new to the Harry Miller Garage in Hudson, South Dakota. In addition to the car itself, nearly a quarter of a million dollars will also get you its original window sticker, the Govier Registry entry and Decoding Report, as well as the car's build sheet.
If all that wasn't enough, this piece of muscle car royalty comes optioned with some of the most highly desirable extras, including the 15-inch Rallye wheels and the Super Track Pack. The latter brings along power brakes, a 26-inch performance radiator, a heavy-duty Dana 60 rear axle, a Sure-Grip differential, and more. Other factory-fitted options on the car include a locking gas cap, tinted glass, stripe delete, and the "Music Master" AM radio. Matching black vinyl bucket seats and the optional center console are notable interior highlights.
This 1970 Challenger R/T Hemi may not be for everyone
It is possible that the original owner drove this car quite enthusiastically in 1970, since its original engine block was replaced under warranty. Going by the warranty specifications for these special Hemi-equipped muscle cars, it would've had to be under a year old and with less than 12,000 miles on the clock before the engine was replaced. That's because Hemi-equipped Challengers received a shortened warranty compared to the 5 years/50,000 miles that was offered for the non-Hemi models back in the day. Dodge likely knew owners would put the Hemi's 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque to good use.
If, however, you find the warranty claim a bit dodgy, fret not, for the replacement block has been verified by Govier to be correct and dated January 30, 1970. Meanwhile, the near-82,000 miles on the odometer should tell you this Challenger was no garage queen, which may excite you, depending on whether you're into low-mileage examples or cars that were kept in healthy running condition over the decades. That said, the fact that it's an automatic might discourage some buyers.
However, looking at the car itself, it's hard to ignore how pristine it comes across. It may just be great lighting — after all, Daniel Schmitt & Co. has been in the business of selling cars for over 50 years — but this Challenger R/T's clean underbody, engine bay, and the overall sheen and shine of the bodywork are all too good to look past. Ultimately, whether this 1970 Challenger R/T Hemi is worth $230,000 comes down to how much you value its authenticity, rarity, documentation, and restoration work. If, however, this particular 1970 Mopar classic is beyond your budget, bargain Challenger R/Ts (from the 2010s, that is) do occasionally pop up for sale.