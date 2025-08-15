How An Antifreeze Brand Accidentally Became A Muscle Car Identity

Mopar or no car? A lot of muscle-car fans feel that way today, since the Mopar name is closely associated with Dodge's old-school brand of performance — and not just because of a huge catalog of aftermarket upgrades. Full-on Mopar-themed machines included the 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, a competition-only dragster capable of delivering quarter-mile times of 7.5 seconds, and the 2023 Charger and Challenger Mopar limited editions. They were part of the Last Call program originally meant to help both Charger and Challenger go out with a bang.

However, long before Mopar became synonymous with muscle, it was the brand for Chrysler's antifreeze. "MoPar" was first used unofficially in the 1920s to refer to the Chrysler Motor Parts Corp., and the automaker trademarked the word in 1937, when it introduced its new line of ethylene glycol antifreeze. More parts followed, and in 1953, Mopar opened its first parts depot serving Chrysler brands.

The brand dropped the uppercase "P" in 1964 and is now the official parts supplier of not only Dodge, but also Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, and — thanks to the FCA merger — Fiat. But it owes its muscle-car cred to its pioneering parts programs of the 1960s and '70s. They helped Mopar supply the go-fast parts needed for that muscle, which pushed the brand into the performance spotlight — where it still shines today. So let's see exactly how the brand went from protection against cold weather to a bold name for hot rods.