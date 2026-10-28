The BMW X3 M50 Just Got An Extra 44 HP For 2027

The M Performance version of the BMW X3 is already way more powerful than most of its owners need, but because this sort of purchase is anything but rational, BMW is fixing it anyway with a 44-horsepower bump for the upcoming model year. Still powered by the 3.0-liter turbocharged B58 straight-6, the 2027 BMW X3 M50 xDrive will make 437 hp, up from the 2026 model's 393 hp.

This will let the luxury performance crossover get from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, or 4 seconds flat with a 1-foot rollout. For comparison, BMW lists a 4.4-second 0-60 time for last year's model, presumably without the rollout. The revised X3 M50 also gets an updated exhaust system that BMW says sounds "deeper" and "more resonant."

In the sphere of luxury compact mid-performance crossovers, this puts the X3 closer to its new Mercedes-AMG GLC53 archrival, which produces 443 hp from its identical-format mild hybrid 3.0-liter turbo straight-6. You can almost hear the angry German boardroom meeting in Munich that led to this somewhat more powerful X3 once BMW got word that Mercedes was Top Trumping them. I mean, Mercedes is still Top Trumping 'em, but the margin is a lot smaller now. To save you the search, the current Audi SQ5 is good for a relatively tame 362 hp and hits 60 mph in 4.6.