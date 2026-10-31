These Are The Reasons You Are Keeping Old Cars On The Road

When times are tough the Jalopnik commenter section toughens up. With the economic future of this country, perhaps the world, up in the air, it's getting more and more difficult to justify the expense of a new car and the related payments and high insurance costs. Last weekend I asked all of you to chime in with your stories of keeping an old car on the road to avoid the costs of a new car. I guess I shouldn't have been surprised that many of you have chosen to keep old cars on the road for non-economic reasons as well. Most of the responses boiled down to not being able to afford a new car, or being able to afford one but unwilling to buy for a variety of reasons.

Lately I've seen quite a lot of chatter on the internet about a preference for older automobiles. Whether it's for cost, simplicity, maintenance, driving enjoyment, or tactile non-touch-screen interiors, it's become a common refrain. "Buy a pre-financial crisis car and maintain it for the rest of your life," the peanut gallery mumbles. I've always been a fan of older cars, whether out of economic necessity, or a desire for something with a sense of occasion, so I find myself agreeing with them.

Let's dig into the answers from the Jalopnik commentariat — why don't we? I picked a few of my favorite answers from last week's post and compiled them here for your viewing. And if you didn't get a chance to weigh in last week, here's your opportunity. Drop a few additional ideas in the comments below. And if you have bought a new car recently, why?