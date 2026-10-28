Prepare To Inhale Way More Methane Than You're Used To

Methane isn't one of those gases we want polluting our air. It traps more heat than carbon dioxide, worsens ground-level ozone, and is associated with increased breathing problems, heart disease, cancer and strokes. When Americans are so unhealthy and we just saw the hottest summer on record, you'd think the government would want less methane in our air, but no. The Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump just announced plans to increase the amount of methane oil and gas drillers are allowed to dump into our atmosphere.

According to AP, getting rid of Biden-era limits on how much methane oil and gas companies could let escape while drilling is an attempt "to encourage more domestic drilling as Trump faces criticism over high fuel prices amid the war in Iran." Considering Republicans' love of pollution and the oil industry's generous donations, it seems more likely this is just a giveaway to Trump's favorite donors, but sure. Maybe it will encourage more domestic drilling, but it doesn't sound like it will do much to lower fuel prices.

The U.S. should limit methane emissions because trashing the air we breathe is bad for everyone, and the idea of summers getting even hotter sounds miserable, but according to the White House, letting oil companies pollute more would save them billions of dollars while unlocking about 210 million barrels of oil. Except, at the current U.S. level of oil consumption, the AP estimates that's only 10 days worth of oil.

So we won't even get two weeks' worth of oil out of the deal, and all we have to do is let oil companies fill our air with even more of a gas we already know is responsible for about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions globally. Hope you don't mind spending $500 a month to keep your A/C running at 78 next summer.