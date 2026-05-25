Is Landfill Methane Or Car CO2 Worse For Climate Change?

The EPA reports that the transportation sector is responsible for releasing more greenhouse gases into the environment than any other source. So, because CO2 is by far the most common of those greenhouse gases, it can make sense to focus on reducing vehicle CO2 emissions to help slow climate warning –- even if the agency no longer believes those gases to be bad for humans. But some scientists are beginning to realize that methane, such as that produced by landfills, can be even more damaging for global warming.

As a refresher, one key objective during the current climate crisis has been to limit the global increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) long-term, and reduce greenhouse gases by 43% by 2030. This is a relatively short-term deadline, and methane, as we'll explain shortly, is much more of a short-term contributor to greenhouse gases than CO2.

It's also worth pointing out that, even though the biggest single contributor to methane emissions is indeed a landfill — specifically, one located near Santiago, Chile, that produces approximately 100,000 metric tons each year –- there are other major methane makers as well. The gas is a byproduct of the coal, natural gas, petroleum, and agriculture industries, with one cow alone emitting up to 264 pounds of methane annually. That said, that doesn't mean you should follow the lead of the British police, who deliberately rammed a cow off the road with a pickup truck.