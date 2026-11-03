Turtle Wax Is Concerned About Your Love Life, And Claims Messy Cars Impact Dating

Dating today can be "a nightmare of confusion and poor outcomes," according to Psychology Today, but don't worry, Jalopnik and Turtle Wax are on the case. We've already checked in with readers to see which cars to avoid on a first date, along with which ones instantly tell you their owners have good taste. Now, thanks to a survey recently commissioned by the Turtle Wax team, we can go a little deeper: If you really want to make a good impression the next time you take someone out, first take the time to clean up your car.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Turtle Wax, looked at what people thought about potential partners' car-care routines. For instance, out of the 2,000 "actively dating Americans" questioned, 73% said the way people take care of their cars and the way they take care of themselves go hand in hand. Moreover, 67% of those surveyed responded that they can tell if people have messy personal lives by looking at how messy their vehicles are. Coming at it from the other angle, 65% of the survey respondents agreed that a clean, well-ordered vehicle is a sign someone has a clean, well-ordered life.

In fact, 25% of the folks surveyed said they've ended a date early because the driver's car was dirty. The real surprise is that that number wasn't any higher. After all, some of the disgusting items survey-takers had seen in cars included at least one box with a dead cat in it, live roaches and maggots, bottles of urine, moldy milk, and that all-time classic, used condoms.