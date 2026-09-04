These Cars Instantly Tell You Their Owners Have Good Taste
Earlier this week I asked you which car instantly tells you its owner has good taste, and it seems like you all liked this one, as there were tons of great answers. I'm encouraged to see how many people chose more left-of-center cars than the usual suspects like the Porsche 911, for example. Not that the 911 is bad — in fact, the 911 is an exceptional car regardless of what version you're talking about — it's just the de facto sports car. You don't need exquisite taste to end up in a 911, though it is a fantastic choice. All that is to say it seems like you all thoroughly understood the assignment with this one.
I said that I can tell someone has good taste if they drive a Mini Cooper, and there are a lot of answers here that echo a similar sentiment as to why I reached that conclusion. It may not be the first car that comes to mind when you think of a hot hatchback, but its charming, tongue-in-cheek, spunky personality makes owning one a signifier of good taste in my eyes. This is a selection of a few of my favorite answers, but if I missed yours or you missed the chance to leave your answer feel free to head back and check out the other answers or leave yours in the comments below.
Any performance wagon
Anyone driving a performance wagon stands out as having good taste. You know they specifically choose that car as it was probably more expensive than many of the other options they had yet they choose the long roof because it's what they wanted. Audi RS6 Avant, Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, Mercedes E53, and the list goes on. They all deserve the nod of approval as they drive by, great choice of car and most likely a great sound coming from the exhaust too.
Submitted by: Mike
Anything old, clean, and unmodified
Just about anything old, but clean and well maintained. Bonus points if its a tuner favorite, but its unmodified. Its not a guarantee of good taste, but it is a solid indicator.
Submitted by: GrannyShifter
Cadillac CT4-V or CT5-V Blackwing manuals
Cadillac CT4-V/CT5-V Blackwing with 6-speed manual. This tells me the owner wants an excellent sports sedan, wants full engagement with the manual, and flies in the face of convention by not going with a German sports sedan. This segment is almost dead, the sport sedan with a manual, and that speaks volumes about the owner doing their part in trying to keep this segment alive.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Honda S2000
The S2000, particularly in the period just after it was discontinued and seemed more under the radar. It was cool, had good specs, and showed further consideration than the standard 2 seat roadster – the Miata (no disrespect) – but it was not flashy or overpriced.
Submitted by: BtotheS
Miata's always the answer
Well... Miata of course.
There's a reason we wave to each other on the road: we're reacting to each other's great taste!
Submitted by: dolsh
Any minivan
Anyone driving a minivan has good common sense and shows practicality in their decision making. Sure it is an acquired taste, but after all, beauty is skin deep.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
E38 BMW 7 Series
Anytime I see a mint condition E38 7 Series.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Any Lotus
Any Lotus..... good taste but bad judgement!
Submitted by: Kevin Oke
Audi RS6 Avant
Current gen RS6 avant. That car is a sign of impeccable taste. I'm an M fanboy and own one, but there's nothing in the lineup that holds a candle to that car from this perspective. My M is gauche in comparison.
Mini wave 👋 from an r59 owner. Deeply agree with your sentiment.
Submitted by: Kihbasn
Fiat 500 Abarth
Fiat 500 Abarth. Practical – no, but a riot to drive.
Submitted by: TommyFurnace