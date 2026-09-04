These Cars Instantly Tell You Their Owners Have Good Taste

Earlier this week I asked you which car instantly tells you its owner has good taste, and it seems like you all liked this one, as there were tons of great answers. I'm encouraged to see how many people chose more left-of-center cars than the usual suspects like the Porsche 911, for example. Not that the 911 is bad — in fact, the 911 is an exceptional car regardless of what version you're talking about — it's just the de facto sports car. You don't need exquisite taste to end up in a 911, though it is a fantastic choice. All that is to say it seems like you all thoroughly understood the assignment with this one.

I said that I can tell someone has good taste if they drive a Mini Cooper, and there are a lot of answers here that echo a similar sentiment as to why I reached that conclusion. It may not be the first car that comes to mind when you think of a hot hatchback, but its charming, tongue-in-cheek, spunky personality makes owning one a signifier of good taste in my eyes. This is a selection of a few of my favorite answers, but if I missed yours or you missed the chance to leave your answer feel free to head back and check out the other answers or leave yours in the comments below.