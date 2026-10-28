The Dumb Decisions Previous Owners Made With Our Readers' Cars

Ever since I bought a 2019 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701, I've basically ridden it nonstop, only taking breaks to complain about the exhaust. It isn't the cheapest exhaust the previous owner could have used, but just personally, to my ears, the sound of an infant screaming in pain is less unpleasant than the noise my motorcycle makes. It's possible I'm being a little dramatic, but I'm an SEC fan. Being a hater is literally in our blood.

The good news is my credit card company hasn't cut me off yet, and last night my new LeoVince LV-10 slip-on exhaust arrived, ready to make my bike sound like something I enjoy instead of something I despise. Paid for with my own money, by the way. Brands aren't exactly breaking down my door to offer me free parts for a motorcycle that's been out of production for years. Maybe I'll get lucky, and Husqvarna will be able to find, like, the world's dustiest front brake disc to send me or something.

Before the good exhaust showed up, though, I needed a pick-me-up. A little commiseration to make me feel better. So I asked about the dumbest decisions that previous owners had made with your cars, and we got some pretty wild answers. Let's take a look at a few of the most popular ones.