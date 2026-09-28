I'm A Husqy Boy Now

Could I have saved a little money and bought a Svartpilen 401? Absolutely. Could I afford the larger, more powerful Svartpilen 801? Probably. But I didn't want the 401 or the 801. The 401 might be the best beginner bike anyone can buy, and the 801 might be a perfect motorcycle, but the 701 has the one thing I really wanted: 693 cc of displacement in the form of a single cylinder. The 801 might be "better," but when your heart yearns for a thumper, only a thumper will do.

When a 2019 Svartpilen 701 popped up for sale about an hour away, it was basically a done deal. A little less than 4,000 miles, $4,500 out the door, and one of the best designs I think I've ever seen. In fact, I'm still not entirely sure how I'm legally allowed to own something this nice. Bikes like this are for better people with more money, not someone like me. And yet, here we are. I have the keys, the title, and the bike, and I've basically been riding it all weekend. As you should when you've just bought a new (to you) motorcycle.

Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

It's only been a couple of days, but I can already tell you for a fact that this thing is fun. The seat is firm, my butt is sore, the suspension is far from cushy, I hate most of the mods the previous owner chose, but my god do I love riding this thing. Oh, and so far, I'm averaging something like 60 mpg. Cheap, special, fun, and fuel efficient? Sign me up! Wait, I already did that.

First things first, that exhaust has to go. I don't know which one I'm going to replace it with yet, but it's cheap and tacky, and I hate it. OK maybe that's a little harsh, but it's also true. As much as I love the bike, I hate the way the exhaust looks, and I hate the way it sounds. The real problem is that, since every possible alternative should sound better, I may have a hard time deciding. If you have suggestions, I'm happy to hear them. Unless it gets stolen, I have a feeling I'll be keeping this one for a while, and if there's one thing I'll happily spend money on, it's a slip-on exhaust that will actually make this bike sound as good as it is to ride.