What Dumb Decision Did Your Car's Previous Owner Make?

It's hard to explain what it feels like to own a motorcycle that's truly special. For those who aren't aware, I recently bought a 2019 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 — a KTM wearing sleek Swedish design, packing the largest-displacement single-cylinder engine on the market, and featuring several of the same logos you'll find on some very nice chainsaws. You can find faster bikes, and you can probably find cooler bikes, but nothing other than maybe the KTM 690 Duke rides quite like it. Personally, I think the Svartpilen 701 looks good enough to buy it purely for the design, but the riding experience is pretty unique, too.

As I mentioned when I bought the bike, as much as I love almost everything about my 4,000-mile chainsaw bike, it does have one flaw. Unfortunately for me, that flaw is the previous owner's taste in mods. Some of them are aesthetic, which isn't ideal, but those don't mess with my riding experience all that much. You know what does mess with my riding experience? The stupid aftermarket exhaust they stuck on here. It's ugly, yes, but even worse, it sounds like poop from a butt. I can't truly enjoy the most exciting thing the universe has ever blessed me with the opportunity to own, because every time I ride it, the stupid exhaust note just makes me mad again.