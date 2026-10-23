What's The Best 'Appliance' Car?

While I'm very lucky in that I get to try out all sorts of very fun and exciting cars, one of the more interesting parts of my job is the fact I'm also able to sample dozens of regular degular cars every year, and in a lot of ways, they're innovating even more. Earlier this week, I drove the brand-new 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid. While I'm not allowed to tell you how it drives just yet (you'll have to wait until October 30 for that), it provides a wholly different experience from other hybrid vehicles, and that's thanks to Nissan's E-Power hybrid system.

It's a parallel hybrid, meaning there's no actual mechanical connection between the turbocharged gas motor it has on board and the four wheels. Instead, the engine just changes the small-ish electric battery, and that battery powers the two electric motors — sort of like a train. It's very neat engineering, and it feels like a giant leap forward in the appliance car space. I won't say much more than that, as I don't want someone from Nissan to yell at me, but it's definitely one of the most exciting regular cars you can buy. I know, I'm pretty shocked too.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you all drop on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what you think the best appliance car is? As always, I'll be giving out the home addresses of other Jalopnik staffers if you bother to explain your choice.