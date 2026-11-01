How To Tell Your Car's Oil Pump Is Going Bad

The first step in investigating a possible oil pump problem is to check the engine oil level. If the oil warning light comes on while driving, park on level ground and switch the engine off. Wait a few minutes and check the oil level using a dipstick (pictured above). Remove and wipe the dipstick before fully reinserting it into the metal guide tube. After removal, the oil line should sit between the dipstick's upper and lower markers, or reach the upper marker. If it's low, add the manufacturer-recommended oil and inspect for leaks or excessive oil consumption. If an oil pressure warning doesn't go away post top-up, do not continue driving.

A mechanic can check the oil pressure sensor and its wiring, inspect the filter and pickup strainer, and measure actual oil pressure with a mechanical gauge. If the problem persists, the mechanic may also need to inspect the pump's drive mechanism and the pressure-relief valve.

The best way to reduce the risk of oil pump failure is on-time preventive maintenance. Change the engine oil and filter at recommended intervals, use your manufacturer's suggested oil grade, and avoid running the engine with insufficient oil. Sludge buildup and contamination can also restrict oil flow, and prolonged operation under poor lubrication conditions can accelerate wear on the pump and other engine components, alongside increasing overheating risk.

If your oil pump is no longer fit for use, replacing it can be expensive because the job may require removing the oil pan or timing cover. The final cost depends on your car, parts prices, and labor, but you can end up paying $600 to over $2,000. Additional repairs may be necessary if oil starvation has already damaged some engine components.