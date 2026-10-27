NHTSA Proposes Cyan Lights For AVs, And Other Conveniently Tesla-Specific Changes

The proposal incorporates what NHTSA describes as "a process to remove unnecessary barriers to technological innovation while ensuring motor vehicle safety is not compromised." It seems the primary "barriers to technological innovation" in autonomous vehicles are the current requirement for all cars to have a turn signal operating unit, as well as the requirement for all vehicles to be equipped with a headlamp beam switching device.

Proposed modifications to the regulation would specify that these changes would only apply to vehicles that are not equipped with manually operated driving controls, so there would be no changes in regulations for vehicles with a steering wheel and pedals.

Finally, the proposal changes the requirements for telltales, which are the sounds and little lights on your dashboard that illuminate when your turn signal or hazard lights are activated, or when your low-beam headlights or high-beam headlights are activated. NHTSA now wants to specify that these telltales are only required for cars with a driver, which it defines as "an occupant of a motor vehicle seated immediately behind the steering control system." By this definition, an autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel cannot have a driver, so it shouldn't be required to have these telltales.

As autonomous vehicle technology comes closer to reality, it's likely that many other NHTSA regulations will have to change, so we will keep you updated as those changes roll out. For now, NHTSA wants your input on this crop of changes; there are several ways to do it, outlined in the Federal Register.