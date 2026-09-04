Tesla Officially Launches Cybercab And Is Immediately Hit With NHTSA Safety Probe

After nearly two years, the Tesla Cybercab is here. Tesla, a company known for its huge flashy releases, quietly launched the Cybercab in Austin, Texas last night — not unlike the way it announced its first production line-built Cybercab, with a single photo of the car almost entirely obscured by workers. But, quiet or loud, we now live in a world that has Tesla's stupid little driverless two-door bronze liftback. Also, a world in which that stupid little liftback is already the subject of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation.

According to Bloomberg, the Cybercab's near-silent launch has been marred by an NHTSA probe into whether the vehicle is actually safe for road use. See, Tesla told NHTSA that the Cybercabs are totally compliant with all relevant federal motor vehicle safety standards — everything's so kosher and above board, and the regulatory body shouldn't even worry about it.

The regulator did worry, though, because the Cybercab's only safety certification is Tesla's word. It self-certified the cabs internally, and NHTSA doesn't trust the company's data.