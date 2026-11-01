What's The Difference Between A Plymouth Barracuda And A 'Cuda?

The Barracuda truly was the enthusiast-geared trim in 1969, which is proven by its available engines: a 340, 383, and new-for-'68 440 cubic-inch V8. Then, the brand-new third-generation E-body Barracuda — available as either a coupe or a convertible — hit the market in '70. This is when the 'Cuda entered the high-performance limelight, and it got either a 340, 383, 426 Hemi, 440 Super Commando, or 440 Six-Barrel V8. The latter three had suspension upgrades and structural reinforcements to handle their high outputs, which were rated at 425, 375 and 390 hp, respectively. The plain ol' Barracuda just got either one of two sixes, the 318 V8, or the 383. That's it.

'71 was a particularly notable year, as it was the only 'Cuda to get gills (or, front fender louvers). Sadly, it was the last year of the 383, 440, and 426, too — the 340 was the top mechanical dog (displacement-wise) in '72, then the 360 in '73 and '74. The '70 and '71 Hemi 'Cuda is often referred to as the Holy Grail of the lineup as only 780 were sold. The generation then ended.

The difference between a Barracuda and a 'Cuda, then, comes down to available engines and enthusiast appeal — the gills of '71 definitely stick out the most, and there was a range of loud paint choices — like Lime Light green and Vitamin C orange — a shaker hood (which upped the drama from the driver seat view), and a Pistol Grip shifter on four-speed manual-equipped models. There's more to 'em, too, and they're definitely worth digging into and ogling further.