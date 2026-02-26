At $16,500, Is This 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Your White Whale?
The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Barracuda claims the car to be "one in a million." Let's see if this Classic Plymouth comes with a price that might make it the catch of the day.
The Isle of Capri, which sits in the Tyrrhenian Sea just south of the Sorrento Peninsula, is composed of a single, monolithic block of limestone. Its imposing coastal cliffs and secretive grottoes offer alluring vistas, while the two main cities, Capri and Anacapri, perch high above the shore, originally to deter pirate attacks. The latter of these two is accessible by an impressive flight of 800 steps called the Scala Fenicia (Phoenician Stairs), which ascends from the beach.
The island has served as a vacation spot for the well-to-do since the time of the Greek Empire, and lent its name to the 1992 Mercury Capri XR2 we looked at yesterday. That little red boat (Barchetta) looked to be in great condition, and, being based on a Mazda subcompact platform, should perform reasonably well. Unfortunately, the Capri (car, not island) exists in a world where Mazda's own Miata outshines it in almost every way. That caused our little Mercury to fall under a critical gaze, as did its $10,997 asking price. In the end, that went down in a 71% 'No Dice' loss.
Ooow, Barracuda
Just as yesterday's Mercury was a sporty model derived from a standard economy car platform, so too is the origin story of today's 1965 Plymouth Barracuda. In the early 1960s, it was no secret that Ford was hatching a plot to build something sporty on its dull-as-dishwater Falcon compact platform. The company had even released two show cars: one a mid-engine two-seater, and the other a thinly veiled look at what would eventually become the production car bearing the Mustang name.
Plymouth wanted a cut of that sweet pony car cash, but lacking the financial oomph to reskin a model entirely, the company had to settle for grafting a fastback roofline onto the compact Valiant two-door and calling it a day. While badged as a totally separate model carrying the Barracuda nameplate, the car still had a Valiant V prominently displayed in the center of the silver bar above its trunk lid.
Ahead of that, however, is the first-generation Barracuda's party piece, a massive wrap-around rear window extending to a raised center section of the trunk lid. It's impressive for its era, and reminiscent of the rear hatch on Porsche's 924 of a decade later.
'Cuda, Shoulda, Woulda
Plymouth's Barracuda would see two more generations, each featuring more distinctive and unique styling than this first go-around. Those models more closely hewed to the pony-car standard set by Ford's Mustang, making this first-generation model a unique proposition rather than a misstep.
While intended to stir the loins due to its sporting implications, this car's creamsicle paint and gold vinyl interior are fairly sedate in their presentation. That being said, the car looks to be in phenomenal condition. It's also reasonably well-equipped for its era, featuring rebuilt under-dash air conditioning and even seat belts.
Modern add-ons include cup holders between the front bucket seats and a stereo fitted under the A/C unit, feeding two garish speakers cut into the rear deck wall. That looks to be the only nod to modernity, as everything else in the cabin, and on the exterior, carries its original '60s vibe.
Getting the slant
A 273 CID V8 was available as an option in this model year, but this car carries the standard equipment 225 CID (3.7 liter) Slant Six engine. That makes 145 (gross) horsepower, plenty for a car of the Barracuda's size. Peeking into the engine bay to get a look at the Slant Six reveals a spotless presentation, right down to the original (although likely reproduction) decals and stickers.
A Torqueflite three-speed automatic backs up the six, and is actuated via a console-mounted lever. This was the first model year Chrysler didn't offer push-button transmission controls, and while the floor lever is sporty, the dash-mounted buttons from the previous year are quirky and fun.
According to the ad, this is a solid car with no rust and an older respray in its factory color. New tires have been fitted to a set of 14-inch steel wheels capped with period-correct, albeit unoriginal steel covers. The car's original 13-inch wheels (also with new tires) will come with the car. Per the seller, there are 106,000 miles on the clock, and while it's not stated, it's unlikely there's anything sketchy with the title.
Classic cash
When it comes to classic cars, Plymouth is kind of a red-headed stepchild. The company has a number of notable models in its history, but they are often overshadowed by other contemporary competitors. Those considering this Barracuda, for example, might more naturally gravitate to a Mustang of the era.
With that in mind, we now need to discuss this Barracuda's $16,500 asking price. The seller claims to be a collector who is "thinning their herd," and you now need to decide if that asking price is too rich for our blood. What do you say? Does $16,500 feel fair given the car's condition and presentation? Or does that make this Barracuda the fish that got away?
You decide!
