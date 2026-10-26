Trump Brags Oil Companies Are Raking In Billions While You Pay More At The Gas Pump

Gas is expensive, and diesel is even pricier. Per AAA, the average gallon of gas in the U.S. costs $4.29, while a gallon of diesel is $6.35. Groceries are expensive, too, and so are new cars. And unless you unionize, good luck convincing your boss to give you a meaningful raise. With so many regular people struggling, you'd think Republicans would be saying things like "I feel your pain" and "We're ending the war that made gas expensive." Instead, CBS News reports that President Donald Trump bragged at a recent event about how much money the oil and gas companies are raking in thanks to his war.

The fact that oil and gas companies are getting rich off Republicans' war with Iran isn't exactly news. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, oil giants like Shell and Chevron reported billions of dollars in additional windfall profits they made off the regular Americans being forced to buy pricier gas. Axios reports that consumer sentiment is lower than it's been at any point in the last three decades. But Trump didn't say he was going to tax the oil companies and return their windfall profits to the American people. No, he told the crowd we should all be happy a bunch of millionaires are getting wealthier while we all struggle.

"And while oil prices are temporarily high and will be falling dramatically in a short period of time, as soon as that war's over, because there's so much oil," CBS reports Trump told the crowd. "All in the Hormuz Strait, there are ships waiting to come, we're getting them out so fast. The United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars. ... Our country is making hundreds of billions of dollars because of what's happened in the Middle East."