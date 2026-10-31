Why The Hyundai Tucson Loses Almost 7 Cubic Feet Of Cargo Space In PHEV Form

The current Hyundai Tucson compact crossover is available with a pure gas, regular hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid powertrain. If you need every last inch of cargo room, however, the fuel-efficient plug-in may not be the best choice because its cargo area is smaller by almost seven cubic feet. The reason is fairly obvious for those familiar with how electrified cars are built. It's because it has to accommodate the hybrid battery.

Per the official Hyundai specs, the internal combustion and hybrid versions of the 2026 Tucson both have 38.7 cubic feet of SAE-approved cargo room behind the second row of seats. The PHEV, however, has 31.9 cubes, a delta of precisely 6.8 cubic feet or almost 18%. For what we suspect is the same reason, the plug-in hybrid Tucson also gets 1.8 inches less rear legroom than the other Tucsons, measuring 39.5 inches instead of 41.3.