Hyundai Tucsons Are Pretty Reliable, But These Are Some Of The Common Issues

The Hyundai Tucson is generally considered a reliable SUV with precious few flaws. A 2023 survey by Consumer Reports highlighted the compact high-rider as one of the most reliable new SUVs under $30,000. And Tucsons aren't only dependable when new, as evidenced by the fact that they made Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable 3-year-old trucks and SUVs.

It's a view shared by J.D. Power, which previously named the Hyundai Tucson among the most reliable certified pre-owned SUVs around. And while there's still a perception that Korean brands aren't going to last very long, drivers regularly see Tucsons hit 200,000 miles on their original engines and transmissions, with proper maintenance and the right driving style. Heck, some have even exceeded 300,000 miles.

But their journeys can't all have been problem-free. Excessive oil consumption, along with engine and transmission problems, has been known to affect certain versions of the compact SUV, and air conditioning problems aren't uncommon, either. So, if you're considering buying a Hyundai Tucson, these issues are worth knowing about first.