Single Vs. Tandem Axle Semi-Trucks: The Differences Explained

Have you ever wondered why some semi trucks have one set of wheels and others have two sets crammed together? That's because some semis use a single axle while others have tandem axles, but why is it important? Well, choosing an axle setup is actually one of the most critical decisions a commercial vehicle fleet owner can make. The axle setup affects everything from the business's bottom line to truck traction on a muddy job site. And it's not just a vehicle choice — operators may be considering one of the latest offerings from the many semi truck brands that Daimler owns, but there are also legal, economic, and practical factors to consider.

An axle on a semi‑truck is the shaft that connects the left-side and right-side wheels and allows them to spin. It also provides support for the brakes, wheels, and suspension. The number of axles impacts the semi's weight distribution and overall road behavior. There are different types of axles, too, and we'll focus specifically on the rear, non-steering axles. These can be drive axles, which transfer the engine power to the wheels and connect to the transmission via differentials, or tag and pusher axles, which are load bearing but not connected to engine power.

Then there's the number of axles that a truck uses. A single‑axle semi truck uses one drive axle in the rear, while a tandem-axle setup uses two powered axles placed close together. Using two axles helps with weight distribution and increases load carrying capacity. But let's get to the point of why and when they're used.