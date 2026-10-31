A top speed of 150 miles per hour is achievable by many reasonably powerful cars these days. If we consider EVs, it gets more absurd. Even the seven-seat Lucid Gravity SUV can do the 0 to 150 mph run three seconds quicker than a Corvette Z06. However, in the 1960s, a 150 mph run meant something entirely different — think of the 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi or the Shelby Cobra 427.

Even among sports cars and exotics, the 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé maxed out at 140 mph, while the Aston Martin DB4GT topped out at 153 mph, and the 1960s Porsche 911T reached 124 mph. At the top end of the market, the fastest cars, like the Lamborghini Miura or the Ferrari 365 GTB/4, could hit about 174 mph. The absolute top end belonged to the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, which lapped Talladega at over 200 mph in 1970, though the car that did it was a Chrysler development test car. The Jaguar E-Type, one of the most alluring cars from the 1960s, is cited as a 150 mph car from the factory, but is that really the case?

According to Autocar, the 150 mph figure came from press cars, not showroom ones. The coupé Autocar tested (9600 HP) recorded 150 mph at Jabbeke, Belgium. Another publication, The Motor (which later became part of Autocar), drove a roadster (77 RW) and managed it in one direction only. Autocar's retrospective notes 9600 HP's gas-flowed head and states: "Not that standard E-types would have reached 150." So the claim is real, but the story is complicated.