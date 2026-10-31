Compact Trucks Were Everywhere In The '70s, And They Might Be Making A Comeback

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard all the chatter about small trucks making a comeback. As you may already know, the compact Maverick has been a runaway success for Ford, and there's a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming Fathom pickup. Meanwhile, Slate Auto is expected to begin deliveries of its small truck by the end of 2026, Ram is readying a Maverick-sized competitor due to hit U.S. shores by 2030, and Kia has promised a midsize body-on-frame pickup by the end of the decade.

Although it feels as if automakers have found a groundbreaking formula and every brand is trying to capitalize on it, the idea is not new at all. In fact, Datsun brought the first compact truck to the U.S. in 1959. Much of the '70s actually saw such pickups thrive. Why? They were honest work trucks — small, affordable, and practical, with reasonable utility.

Leading the charge were Toyota and Datsun, with their respective models enjoying strong sales. But it wasn't just Japanese brands, mind you. Domestic (albeit rebadged) offerings like the Chevy LUV, Ford Courier, and Plymouth Arrow were also part of the '70s compact-truck scene. In 1979 alone, Chevy managed to shift over 100,000 units of the LUV truck, which was essentially an Isuzu underneath.

While the small-truck trend continued into the '80s, GM and Ford developed their own models instead of badge-engineering Isuzu and Mazda trucks. Thus came the Chevy S-10 in 1982 and the Ford Ranger a year later. These trucks eventually grew in size with every redesign, and fast-forward to today, things are at a point where a top-spec Ford Ranger (now a midsize truck) costs north of $60,000. Size-wise, the current Ford Ranger is about an inch longer than a 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.