Datsun Brought The First Compact Truck To The US In 1959

The pickup truck itself enjoys a long and illustrious history in the U.S., with examples of the configuration dating back over 100 years. Henry Ford clocked that owners were converting their Model Ts to sport a pickup-style body, and so opted to cut out the middle man, and offer the Model T with a pickup body as a factory option from 1925 onward.

However, the compact pickup truck didn't arrive until much later, until the very late 1950s. By this point, Ford's venerable F-Series had already been established for a decade, and competition from the likes of Chevrolet and GMC was also rife, with both Task Force and Blue Chip trucks appearing in the mid '50s. Despite a plethora of home-grown and capable choices already on the market, a small Japanese automaker by the name of Datsun opted to join the fold in 1958, by debuting a far smaller alternative at that year's L.A. Auto Show.

The truck in question was the Datsun Pickup 220. It was both based upon and sold alongside the Sedan 210, and both were powered by a diminutive 1.0-liter inline-4 engine. This marked the birth of the compact truck segment in the U.S., with Datsun beating native brands like Ford and Chevrolet to the punch by in excess of a decade.