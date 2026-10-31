So, Uh, What Kind Of Stuff Is Usually In The Trunk Of A Police Car? Just Curious

There's a lot that separates police cars from other vehicles, but have you ever wondered what cops keep in the back of their cruisers? Surely, they use that space for something, extra sandwiches and other snacks, maybe? Well, according to our research, it turns out there is a wide variety of practical gear stored in a squad car's trunk, everything from safety equipment to riot gear. However, sandwiches weren't listed in any of the sources we could find, sadly.

Of course, which kind of practical gear is stored depends on which police department the officer is a part of and what they do within that department. A highway patrol officer, for example, may carry items for controlling traffic around an accident, like cones and flares, along with crash investigation kits. An officer in an urban area who is often called to disturbances may carry more tactical gear, like bulletproof vests and helmets. Officers who are often called to crime scenes may carry things like crime scene tape and evidence collection bags. Most police cars will also have gear to help in medical emergencies.

Every department is different, obviously. Some nice person donated a whole bunch of homemade stuffed animals to the Franklin, Tennessee, police department. Many of the officers carry them in their vehicles to help calm children at a crime or accident scene. Teddy bears are not standard issue in most police departments around the country, obviously. It may be something they should consider, though.