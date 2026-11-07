Diesel Pickups Get Better MPGs Than Gas, But Is It Enough To Counteract Diesel Prices?

For this piece, we're placing ourselves into the shoes of a pickup truck buyer who wants to get the best value-for-money deal possible from a new truck. Fuel prices remain near record highs, even after Trump's dirty Russian oil deal, so it's reasonable to expect buyers to make fuel costs a major deciding factor when looking at which truck to take home.

In fact, as of this writing, the latest EIA figures see gas at $4.28 per gallon, while diesel sits at $6.27. On the face of it then, it would appear that gas is the way to go, but the math isn't that straightforward. Diesel trucks are more efficient per gallon, as a general rule, so that gallon will return more miles, in theory. If it returns sufficient additional miles, it then becomes the more cost-effective fuel, despite setting owners back more at the pump.

Now, heavy-duty trucks are exempt from standard EPA fuel economy testing, which makes picking between gas and diesel a little trickier. Thankfully, Car and Driver has been testing such trucks on a 200-mile fuel-efficiency highway route for the last 10 years, so we can use its data to determine whether diesel- or gas-powered trucks work out to be the more cost-effective choice.

As it happens, the outlet's 2024 roundup highlighted that diesel trucks on average return 18 mpg, while gas trucks net 15, so there's a 20% increase in fuel efficiency when running on diesel. Sounds great, but using the aforementioned figures, diesel is 46.5% more expensive, so a thirsty gas-guzzling truck is still kinder on the pocket.