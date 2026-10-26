These Are Your Worst Gas Station Experiences

I've had a lot, but one stands out; I had just flown out to buy my 95 NSX Targa and was road tripping it home with my gf at the time. We naturally did the first half of this first leg with the roof off and ended up needing to stop for gas somewhere in BFE Alabama (tbf almost any interaction with anything in Alabama is already the worst) at around 8 pm. I put the nozzle in and started to fill up, but also had to pee bad so I ran inside while it was filling. I came back out to find the car surrounded by 5 not-exactly-normal-looking dudes admiring it wayyy too closely (and/or the platinum blonde in the passenger seat). So I get to the car, quickly throw on the roof to at least give her some cover bc I can tell she's extremely uncomfortable, put the nozzle back while casually responding to them, trying to get out as fast as possible and even had to ask them to step back/move so we could pull out. Well, back on the interstate, doing about 70, she says she's getting cold so we roll the windows up.... and at the very top of them going up the roof pops off Fast & Furious style. I had forgot to latch it. Lands in the middle of the interstate, magically only one car ran over it, but still renders it useless, and end up having to do the rest of the 12 hours and next day with no roof. So after ~$6,000 to get a new one, yeah, I'd say that's my worst gas station experience.