It's hard to imagine anyone is happy when they drive into a gas station these days, given that the national average for gasoline is over $4.25 per gallon. These high prices will curtail any planned recreations of the "Zoolander" gasoline fight. Jokes aside, these steep costs will certainly be on drivers' minds when they pull up to their local polling station for the mid-term elections next month.

What's your worst gas station experience? Beyond the hit to the wallet, trips to the pump can get unpleasant fast in other ways. The allure of the hot dog rollers on the stroll to the cash register could lead to a nauseous trip to the toilet later that day. A novice driver could get a bit trigger-happy at the pump and inadvertently douse your car in gasoline. An ocean of beaver mascot plushies could still be haunting your dreams after a horrific display collapse.