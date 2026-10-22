What's Your Worst Gas Station Experience?
It's hard to imagine anyone is happy when they drive into a gas station these days, given that the national average for gasoline is over $4.25 per gallon. These high prices will curtail any planned recreations of the "Zoolander" gasoline fight. Jokes aside, these steep costs will certainly be on drivers' minds when they pull up to their local polling station for the mid-term elections next month.
What's your worst gas station experience? Beyond the hit to the wallet, trips to the pump can get unpleasant fast in other ways. The allure of the hot dog rollers on the stroll to the cash register could lead to a nauseous trip to the toilet later that day. A novice driver could get a bit trigger-happy at the pump and inadvertently douse your car in gasoline. An ocean of beaver mascot plushies could still be haunting your dreams after a horrific display collapse.
Just minding your business then a Lamborghini flew in
You could be going about your gas station routine and suddenly end up in the middle of a crash ripped from a network TV first-responder drama. This happened earlier this month in Cheatham County, Tennessee, just west of Nashville. According to WZTV, a 22-year-old crashed a Lamborghini into a GMC Sierra, hopped a curb and slammed into a gas pump. The Italian sports car burst into flames, and bystanders rushed to pull the driver out before the blaze engulfed the car. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the Lamborghini driver suffered a medical emergency. The 19-year-old driving the GMC was leaving the station and pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General across the street after the collision.
Be sure to mention your nightmare gas station story in the comment section below. Don't be shy to name and shame those who make a trip to the pump terrible for the rest of us.