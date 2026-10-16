Abdul El-Sayed's Opponent Thinks Less Than 3 Gallons Of Gas Can Sway Detroiters' Votes

Thanks to the state's close relationship with former friend, Canada, Michigan households have paid more than $5,600 extra on average since January 2025, according to data compiled by the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. Detroit, especially, is hit very hard, as it is home to some of the poorest zip codes in the country and relies heavily on automotive manufacturing jobs hurt by tariffs. When consumer prices rise, it affects your average Joe the most.

Add in Detroit's astronomical car insurance, terrible winter-chewed salty roads that destroy cars, and a gallon of regular running $4.55 on average and you have a populace in need of real solutions to their problems.

But is this even legal? The Detroit News has a rundown on how Kristi could be sidestepping legal woes:

Michigan's election code ― which applies to both federal and state candidates ― states that it's a misdemeanor to provide items of value to induce people to vote or to register to vote. But a gift card giveaway can be legal if it's offered to everyone without conditions, meaning the recipients aren't required specifically to vote or support or oppose a candidate or particular political initiative in exchange for the card, lawyers told The Detroit News. Brendan Fischer, director of strategic investigations at the Campaign Legal Center, said he couldn't find other examples of a federal candidate using campaign funds to pay for gas cards. He noted that federal candidates are prohibited from using campaign funds to cover any person's personal expenses. This rule is what critics pointed to when they cried foul over presidential hopeful Andrew Yang's $1,000 monthly "universal basic income" sweepstakes in 2019. "It's an open question whether campaign funds may be used to pay for gas cards because filling up your tank is an expense that's going to exist irrespective of the campaign," Fischer said.

Considering some of the folks receiving the cards are wearing 'Mike Rogers For Senate' stickers, it's unclear how much of this is a PR stunt versus an actual giveaway. Kristi herself is wearing a 'Mike Rogers' sticker, which could potentially run afoul of campaign finance law, but it's not like there are any repercussions anymore.

Rogers campaign didn't respond to The Detroit News' questions on "what, if any, campaign messages that Kristi Rogers was handing out with the gift cards or what she was saying to drivers in the parking lot."