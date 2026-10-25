1970 Chevelle SS 396 For Sale With 24,100 Miles Shown Kept Its Original L34 In Huge Restoration

Out of all the classic American muscle cars, the Chevrolet Chevelle always stood out to me for not standing out (relatively speaking). It was big and loud, of course, but it had a neutral-looking face and a name that read soft — "Chevelle" sounds unassuming and is, of course, explicitly feminine. I always imagine Chevelle enjoyers as a more enlightened brand of muscle car person, and for those with the coin to spend on a low-mileage, restored version, there's one for sale right now, courtesy of Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, with just 24,100 miles on the clock and going for $139,999.

This convertible Chevelle SS is finished in a gorgeous Astro Blue and is powered by an original, numbers-matching L34 396-cubic-inch V8 making 350 horsepower with "the correct" Rochester Quadrajet four-barrel carburetor. The whole car, in fact, underwent a frame-off rotisserie-style restoration — that's when it's stripped down to a bare-metal shell and put on a rotating stand — and apparently, no expense was spared.