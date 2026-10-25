1970 Chevelle SS 396 For Sale With 24,100 Miles Shown Kept Its Original L34 In Huge Restoration
Out of all the classic American muscle cars, the Chevrolet Chevelle always stood out to me for not standing out (relatively speaking). It was big and loud, of course, but it had a neutral-looking face and a name that read soft — "Chevelle" sounds unassuming and is, of course, explicitly feminine. I always imagine Chevelle enjoyers as a more enlightened brand of muscle car person, and for those with the coin to spend on a low-mileage, restored version, there's one for sale right now, courtesy of Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, with just 24,100 miles on the clock and going for $139,999.
This convertible Chevelle SS is finished in a gorgeous Astro Blue and is powered by an original, numbers-matching L34 396-cubic-inch V8 making 350 horsepower with "the correct" Rochester Quadrajet four-barrel carburetor. The whole car, in fact, underwent a frame-off rotisserie-style restoration — that's when it's stripped down to a bare-metal shell and put on a rotating stand — and apparently, no expense was spared.
This Chevelle's status and condition come at a price
This car gets power steering, power brakes, an automatic gearbox, a 3.31-geared 12-bolt rear end, and again, the "correct" AC Delco fuel pump and smog equipment. In other words, it sounds ready to drive, although the seller does note that the transmission is not original. They are particularly proud, though, of the underside, which has been finished in satin black. SS wheels, dual exhaust, and a snazzy Medium Blue vinyl interior round it all out aesthetically.
As "correct" as it all might be, a $140,000 price tag is no small ask. Walk into a new Chevy showroom with that amount, and you can get into a pretty serious Corvette. A 2027 Corvette Z06 Convertible, for example, goes for right about that amount. Then again, a rotisserie restoration doesn't sound easy, quick, or cheap. In any case, a perfectly restored, numbers-matching example like this is a whole lot more reasonable than that Chevelle that lost its owner more than a million bucks that one time.