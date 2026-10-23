1961 Ford Thunderbird For Sale With 15,775 Miles Shown Rides As Low As The Odometer

Not many cars have such an unmistakable take on design language. A glance at the third-gen Ford Thunderbird next to its two preceding generations confirms just how much of a departure the inaugural 1961 model was. This T-Bird took on more of a futuristic, bullet-esque aesthetic compared to the "squarebird" look of the previous models. That's precisely the face this blue bird wears, just closer to the ground.

It doesn't stop there, though. Instead of the stock headlights, this example has a set of halo-style LEDs. Under the hood seems to be a modified version of the T-Bird's 390-cubic-inch V8, which marries up to a three-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission. A big sorry to the Pope who preferred manual transmissions, but there's no rowing gears in this one. In stock configuration, Ford rated the Thunderbird 390 Special V8 for 300 horsepower – not that getting anywhere quickly is the point in a low rider, even if Ford called it "Bullet Bird."

Then there's that ride height. Pop the trunk of the blue-and-white T-Bird, and you'll find a Viair dual air compressor setup and an Air Lift Performance control manifold. However, to keep things classic in appearance, the kit has a brushed metallic look right down to the fluting on the compressors and metal lines. And thanks to that setup, this 1961 Ford Thunderbird can get low. Real low.

Nothing says "not in a hurry" quite like a T-Bird riding on white walls, inches from the pavement. Inside, the 1961 model keeps things relatively stock, save for a set of blue and white fuzzy dice. This one even has the interior vents and fixtures for the Selectaire A/C option.