1961 Ford Thunderbird For Sale With 15,775 Miles Shown Rides As Low As The Odometer
It's like a helping of good barbecue. You know, low and slow? The same sort of "Don't rush me, I'm cruising slow, low, and looking good doing it" mindset can apply to cars, too. You need only check out the vibrant colors and mirror-finish chrome of the California low-rider scene for proof. Needless to say, this 1961 Ford Thunderbird hardtop understood the assignment: Instead of the antiquated rear leaf springs you would have found in a bone-stock T-Bird of this vintage, this one has an adjustable air suspension system, meaning it can squat with the best of them.
Granted, this Thunderbird is no spring chicken; it's every bit of 65 years old now. Despite that, the odometer shows less than 16,000 miles. The belly-dragging blue bird is, as of this writing, currently for sale in Tulsa, Oklahoma, courtesy of Gateway Classic Cars. Better yet, it's up for grabs for less than the price of a new Toyota GR Corolla. Of course, the GR Corolla might be the better pick for winter zooming.
This 1961 Ford Thunderbird rides on air and gets low, low, low
Not many cars have such an unmistakable take on design language. A glance at the third-gen Ford Thunderbird next to its two preceding generations confirms just how much of a departure the inaugural 1961 model was. This T-Bird took on more of a futuristic, bullet-esque aesthetic compared to the "squarebird" look of the previous models. That's precisely the face this blue bird wears, just closer to the ground.
It doesn't stop there, though. Instead of the stock headlights, this example has a set of halo-style LEDs. Under the hood seems to be a modified version of the T-Bird's 390-cubic-inch V8, which marries up to a three-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission. A big sorry to the Pope who preferred manual transmissions, but there's no rowing gears in this one. In stock configuration, Ford rated the Thunderbird 390 Special V8 for 300 horsepower – not that getting anywhere quickly is the point in a low rider, even if Ford called it "Bullet Bird."
Then there's that ride height. Pop the trunk of the blue-and-white T-Bird, and you'll find a Viair dual air compressor setup and an Air Lift Performance control manifold. However, to keep things classic in appearance, the kit has a brushed metallic look right down to the fluting on the compressors and metal lines. And thanks to that setup, this 1961 Ford Thunderbird can get low. Real low.
Nothing says "not in a hurry" quite like a T-Bird riding on white walls, inches from the pavement. Inside, the 1961 model keeps things relatively stock, save for a set of blue and white fuzzy dice. This one even has the interior vents and fixtures for the Selectaire A/C option.
The spirit of low, slow, and striking for a $40,000 asking price
Now, a 1961 Ford Thunderbird isn't necessarily the most popular choice for a low rider. Ford originally billed the updated, third-gen T-Bird as more of a trend-setting grand tourer with wild features like a "Swing Away" steering wheel than a street-scraping low rider. You're much more likely to see a Chevrolet Impala, Lincoln Continental, or Chevrolet Monte Carlo in Southern California low rider circles. That doesn't mean the third-gen T-Bird can't be a pretty sick low rider. After all, the classic Ford Thunderbird is exactly the sort of gateway car that can make you into an enthusiast.
Want this one? Right now, the blue 1961 Ford Thunderbird is on sale in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a cool $40,000. That's a bit of a far cry from the national average of $30,900 for a '61 Thunderbird over the last year. Then again, the odometer shows just 15,775 miles. If there's any chance that's an accurate reading, this Thunderbird has done an average of around 243 miles per year since it rolled off the line. Not exactly overworked.