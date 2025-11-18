What Car Made You An Enthusiast?

Every story has to start somewhere, so let's start at the beginning — your beginning. What car ruined your brain forever? What was the car that made you an absolute drain on your friends and family's patience, and unapproachable at parties except for that one also alone guy in the Gambler 500 t-shirt?

Cars are like a drug, and like any good drug, you get hooked on that first free hit and then spend all your money chasing that first great high. But like in a curios shop in a Ray Bradbury story, with cars you pay with more than just money; there's the bent-back fingernails, oil-stained clothes, and the false hope that this time, this time, spending another few hundred bucks that will finally get that rust-bucket running. It's a difficult existence, but it's ours. So, how'd you get sucked into The Life?