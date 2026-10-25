If You Want A Hyundai Tucson With A Manual Transmission, Look For These Years

There's a lot to be said for owning a car with a manual transmission. Beyond a more engaging behind-the-wheel experience, a manual may cost less to repair than an automatic. The vehicle's purchase price may be lower, too. The idea of a stick in a used compact crossover may even appeal to some, but that ship sailed two decades ago for the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. However, Hyundai kept do-it-yourself shifting alive for much longer in the Tucson.

We'll cover the details by looking at the 2005 through 2013 model years for the Tucson, separated by generation. We'll include a breakdown of the applicable powertrains (think base engines), available model-year reliability ratings from Consumer Reports (CR), and other considerations buyers of second-hand Tucsons should be aware of (the infamous Theta II engine issue rears its ugly head).

Ordinarily, we'd include marketplace pricing, but this is hard to do for a Tucson with a stick. As of this writing, a cursory search of dealer listings on Cars.com shows only a couple nationwide, both with fewer than 100,000 miles (well below the average for cars 15 to 20 years old). In other words, anything goes for what you'll pay for a Tucson with a manual transmission, assuming you can find one.