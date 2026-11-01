Here's How Much 2022 Volkswagen Taos Models Have Depreciated In 4 Years
Volkswagen boasts a fairly comprehensive lineup of SUVs that began way back in 2002 with the release of the Touareg. Over the years, models such as the Tiguan and Atlas have joined the fold, followed more recently by the Taos for the 2022 model year.
Offered as an affordable entry point into the world of German SUV ownership, the Taos is a two-row subcompact model. It debuted with a sticker price of $24,190, including a $1,195 destination fee. Fast-forward to today, and a 2027 Taos commands $28,025 with destination.
Thankfully, used shoppers can net themselves an impressive saving by opting for a 2022 Taos, which, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), is available at a huge discount now that a few years have passed. The site advises a Fair Purchase Price that kicks off from just $15,950, or $14,650 as a Private Party Value, so up to $9,540 less than its original sticker price.
That's an impressive chunk to have lost in just four model years, but that's only on the base trim. It's also important to explore the full picture across the Taos's entire range of grades, which includes both front- and all-wheel-drive variants of S, SE, and SEL trims. But depreciation works in mysterious ways, so we'll also explore why the Taos drops as much value as it does, and how it compares to other SUVs within its segment.
Digging deeper into Taos depreciation
A quick look at KBB reveals that current values do still align with what they cost new, in that the more expensive trims — like the SEL and SEL 4MOTION grades — command higher prices today. Those trims cost $32,685 and $34,240, respectively, when new, and today, KBB advises Fair Purchase Prices of $18,150 and $18,500. That's certainly more than lesser trims such as the $15,950 S, but in dollar terms, those who spent more on higher trims have lost more.
While Fair Purchase Prices show the S has shed $8,240 in value, the SEL 4MOTION has shed $15,740 over the same period — a bitter pill to swallow. KBB bases its estimates on national averages typical for the model, but admits real-world results can vary, depending on numerous external factors.
With that in mind, live listings offer a useful real-world check. Filtering AutoTempest listings for clean titles and average mileage, we found that KBB's estimates aren't far from the truth. There are only a handful of base S models to be found south of $15,000, while SE models become more common between $16,000 and $17,000. As for SEL models, $18,500 does seem accurate, although plenty are still asking around $20,000, so the KBB figures shouldn't be seen as a strict rule.
How the Taos stacks up against the competition
Losing around $10,000 or more to depreciation in just four model years might seem reasonable on, say, a car that costs over $50,000, but on a $25,000 Taos, that's a significant portion of the car's value to shed. It might give prospective buyers of a new Taos food for thought.
While this is alarming, it's simply an unfortunate fact of new-car ownership, and some SUVs do depreciate shockingly fast. According to iSeeCars, the subcompact/compact SUV segment loses nearly 40% of its value on average over the first five years of ownership. The Taos fares a little worse, with iSeeCars estimating it loses 46% over the same period.
Early Taos models may depreciate a little more steeply than rivals partly because the Taos was refreshed, both mechanically and cosmetically, for the 2025 model year. A significant refresh like this can make 2022, 2023, and 2024 models look less desirable in comparison, thus affecting residual values as buyers naturally gravitate toward the newer design. We actually quite liked the 2022 Taos when we first reviewed it, finding it perfectly respectable, if a little underwhelming, so buyers on a budget today would be wise to snap up a discount in the form of a heavily depreciated, 4-year-old Taos.