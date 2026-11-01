Here's How Much 2022 Volkswagen Taos Models Have Depreciated In 4 Years

Volkswagen boasts a fairly comprehensive lineup of SUVs that began way back in 2002 with the release of the Touareg. Over the years, models such as the Tiguan and Atlas have joined the fold, followed more recently by the Taos for the 2022 model year.

Offered as an affordable entry point into the world of German SUV ownership, the Taos is a two-row subcompact model. It debuted with a sticker price of $24,190, including a $1,195 destination fee. Fast-forward to today, and a 2027 Taos commands $28,025 with destination.

Thankfully, used shoppers can net themselves an impressive saving by opting for a 2022 Taos, which, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), is available at a huge discount now that a few years have passed. The site advises a Fair Purchase Price that kicks off from just $15,950, or $14,650 as a Private Party Value, so up to $9,540 less than its original sticker price.

That's an impressive chunk to have lost in just four model years, but that's only on the base trim. It's also important to explore the full picture across the Taos's entire range of grades, which includes both front- and all-wheel-drive variants of S, SE, and SEL trims. But depreciation works in mysterious ways, so we'll also explore why the Taos drops as much value as it does, and how it compares to other SUVs within its segment.