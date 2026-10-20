Mate Rimac Thought About Using Tesla Roadster-Style Thrusters Way Back In 2019

Rimac then shows a chat log documenting what he called "a whole project in 2020 to add the cold thrusters to the Nevera. The idea was to have all this in the Nevera's successor to go less than one second 0-60 and do the flying, and all of that."

Then, in 2021, Rimac took over Bugatti, and work on the gloriously old-school Tourbillon started, which took precedence. "But then we started working on the [Bugatti] Tourbillon V16 naturally aspirated, and we can't do so many things in parallel, so we had to prioritize, and we prioritized that," said Rimac.

It doesn't sound like Rimac is salty about the whole thing or pointing all this out as a gotcha. "I'm happy that Elon did it, that Tesla did it, that McMurtry did it. It's more exciting, more fun, makes the future even more exciting. We are doing V16s, they do these things, so it's all fun, and I love it. Can't wait to see it on the road." I'll be the first to eat crow if the flying Tesla Roadster ever actually becomes a production reality, but based on Tesla's track record, I have a feeling Mate will be waiting a while.