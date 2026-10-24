Public Beaches In Texas Are Also Highways, And You Can Actually Drive On Them

Despite some restrictions, there are a lot of beaches to choose from. Every beach is considered a Texas State Highway, so all traffic laws apply – yes including seatbelts. Flip flops and bare feet are legally allowed. Also, like some highways, you may have to pay to play, as a majority of the beaches have some sort of access fee. Surfside Beach is on the pricey side at $15 daily, while that $15 will get you a year of access and maybe a hot dog or two at Matagorda Beach. Make delicious choices.

There are a handful of free beaches as well. For those into SpaceX, Boca Chica Beach may be the spot for you. Closer to Galveston, the West End beaches offer free access to beaches. The vibe of the beaches varies wildly. Beaches closer to bigger cities can seem like little more than sandy parking lots, but with a little bit of work you can find more solitude.For true privacy, Texas has the "Longest Undeveloped Beach Drive in the World." The Padre Island National Seashore offers 66 miles of beach adventure. This is a wild beach with soft sand and other obstacles, so a four-wheel-drive vehicle is your best bet. There are no services, so come prepared with food, beverages, gas and probably recovery gear. For your efforts, you'll be rewarded with beautiful scenery, plenty of wildlife and a good bit of peace and quiet. Bring a tent and fishing pole and make a couple days out of it!